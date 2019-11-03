Insider Selling: Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) CMO Sells 1,234 Shares of Stock

Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 1,234 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.80, for a total value of $573,563.20. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,993,596. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $476.48 on Friday. Charter Communications Inc has a 1 year low of $272.91 and a 1 year high of $478.07. The company has a market cap of $103.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.28, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $431.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $399.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.08. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Charter Communications Inc will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 13,657.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 684,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,579,000 after buying an additional 679,723 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $159,437,000. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 3,238,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,751,000 after buying an additional 381,226 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 485,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,856,000 after buying an additional 244,117 shares during the period. Finally, Cryder Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $91,128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Cowen lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $413.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Guggenheim raised Charter Communications to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $488.00 to $528.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $338.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. BidaskClub raised Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $464.35.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

