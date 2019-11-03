Insider Selling: City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Director Sells 500 Shares of Stock

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Director J. Thomas Jones sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total value of $40,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,213.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of City stock opened at $80.21 on Friday. City Holding has a 12 month low of $65.32 and a 12 month high of $83.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.03 and a 200 day moving average of $76.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.04. City had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 29.76%. The company had revenue of $57.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that City Holding will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. This is a boost from City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. City’s dividend payout ratio is 44.19%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHCO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of City in the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of City by 16.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of City by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its position in shares of City by 2.6% during the third quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 7,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of City by 5.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CHCO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub raised City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

