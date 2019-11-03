Insider Selling: Emmis Communications Co. (NASDAQ:EMMS) CEO Sells 32,099 Shares of Stock

Emmis Communications Co. (NASDAQ:EMMS) CEO Jeffrey H. Smulyan sold 32,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total value of $150,865.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,511.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of EMMS stock opened at $4.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.63. The stock has a market cap of $62.44 million, a P/E ratio of 43.09 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Emmis Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $3.13 and a 1 year high of $6.75.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Emmis Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zazove Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Emmis Communications by 0.6% in the second quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 1,085,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Emmis Communications by 2.7% in the second quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 151,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Emmis Communications by 3.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 7,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Emmis Communications by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 358,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.16% of the company’s stock.

About Emmis Communications

Emmis Communications Corporation, a diversified media company, engages in radio broadcasting activities in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Radio, Publishing, and Corporate & Emerging Technologies. It operates 11 FM and 3 AM radio stations in New York, Los Angeles, Indianapolis, and Austin, as well as publishes Indianapolis monthly magazine.

