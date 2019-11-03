Insider Selling: Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX) Major Shareholder Sells $871,786.48 in Stock

Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX) major shareholder Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru sold 67,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total transaction of $871,786.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 28th, Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru sold 229,296 shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $3,047,343.84.

On Friday, October 25th, Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru sold 59,414 shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $773,570.28.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru sold 80,528 shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.21, for a total transaction of $983,246.88.

On Monday, October 21st, Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru sold 98,204 shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $1,203,981.04.

MX stock opened at $12.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $439.24 million, a P/E ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.19. Magnachip Semiconductor Corp has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.80.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $229.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.00 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 19.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor Corp will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup set a $11.00 price target on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $17.00 price target on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MX. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $861,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $802,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 15.5% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 563,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,832,000 after purchasing an additional 75,506 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 65.6% in the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 116,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 45,950 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $424,000. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

