Insights Network Price Tops $0.0156 on Major Exchanges (INSTAR)

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 3rd. One Insights Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0156 or 0.00000170 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX and Bibox. Over the last week, Insights Network has traded 11.1% higher against the dollar. Insights Network has a total market capitalization of $2.27 million and $57,525.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Insights Network

Insights Network (CRYPTO:INSTAR) is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. Insights Network’s total supply is 229,374,136 tokens and its circulating supply is 145,103,887 tokens. Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken. The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork.

Buying and Selling Insights Network

Insights Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insights Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insights Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

