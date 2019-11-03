Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) Shares Sold by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378,648 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 30,321 shares during the period. Integer accounts for about 1.3% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Integer were worth $28,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITGR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Integer by 12,967.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 700,546 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,790,000 after acquiring an additional 695,185 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Integer by 22.4% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 943,985 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,219,000 after acquiring an additional 172,758 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Integer during the second quarter valued at about $13,240,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Integer by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,892,982 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $410,619,000 after acquiring an additional 133,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Integer by 41.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 434,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,487,000 after acquiring an additional 126,819 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Integer alerts:

NYSE ITGR opened at $76.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.42. Integer Holdings Corp has a one year low of $67.72 and a one year high of $92.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.02.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.14. Integer had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $303.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Integer Holdings Corp will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.19, for a total value of $481,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,940.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

ITGR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Integer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Integer in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Integer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.76.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.