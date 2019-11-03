InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. InterDigital Wireless had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $72.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

IDCC traded up $5.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.00. 573,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,092. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 1.01. InterDigital Wireless has a twelve month low of $47.02 and a twelve month high of $77.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. InterDigital Wireless’s payout ratio is 77.35%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IDCC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of InterDigital Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of InterDigital Wireless from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

