International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) Price Target Raised to GBX 190

International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) had its target price lifted by Shore Capital from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 190 ($2.48) in a research note released on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of International Personal Finance in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Get International Personal Finance alerts:

Shares of IPF traded up GBX 2.80 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 135.80 ($1.77). The company had a trading volume of 796,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.19, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 111.61 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 133.79. International Personal Finance has a 52 week low of GBX 86.80 ($1.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 227.20 ($2.97). The company has a market capitalization of $301.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48.

In related news, insider Gerard Ryan purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 100 ($1.31) per share, with a total value of £100,000 ($130,667.71).

About International Personal Finance

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit products in Europe and Mexico. It offers home credit products, such as home credit cash loans with agent service; money transfer loans direct to bank account; home, medical, and life insurances; micro-business loans; and provident-branded digital loans.

Read More: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for International Personal Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Personal Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.