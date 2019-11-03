Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Stock Price Up 21.4%

Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) shares rose 21.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.95 and last traded at $21.63, approximately 1,219,916 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 218% from the average daily volume of 383,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.82.

XENT has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Intersect ENT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Northland Securities upgraded Intersect ENT from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Intersect ENT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.11.

The company has a market capitalization of $560.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.46 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.16.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.01). Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 31.43% and a negative return on equity of 29.16%. The business had revenue of $24.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intersect ENT Inc will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Intersect ENT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 133.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intersect ENT during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 106.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,013 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 9,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intersect ENT during the 2nd quarter valued at $539,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

