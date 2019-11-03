Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) Shares Purchased by Ironwood Financial llc

Ironwood Financial llc raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 515,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,457 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 6.1% of Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Ironwood Financial llc owned 1.39% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $12,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 20,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 107,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 19,686 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 209,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 139,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 47,746 shares during the period.

BSJL stock opened at $24.56 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.34 and a 1-year high of $24.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.61 and its 200-day moving average is $24.67.

