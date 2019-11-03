Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) Shares Sold by Ironwood Financial llc

Ironwood Financial llc lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) by 84.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,016 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Financial llc owned about 0.16% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 20,789 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,403,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period.

Shares of BSJO stock opened at $25.11 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.97 and a 1 year high of $25.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.17.

