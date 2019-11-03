Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $65.55

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $65.55 and last traded at $65.55, with a volume of 89 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.57.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.20.

Get Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 43.7% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the third quarter valued at $51,000. WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at $63,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 72,700.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 833.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:PKW)

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

Further Reading: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.