Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) Short Interest Update

Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,200 shares, a drop of 8.0% from the September 15th total of 43,700 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 13,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

ISTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Investar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James raised shares of Investar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Investar in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $28.50 target price on shares of Investar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Investar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Investar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

Get Investar alerts:

Shares of ISTR stock opened at $24.94 on Friday. Investar has a 52 week low of $19.49 and a 52 week high of $26.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $246.62 million, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.16.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Investar had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $17.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.18 million. Equities research analysts expect that Investar will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This is a positive change from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Investar’s payout ratio is 14.63%.

In other news, CEO John J. D’angelo sold 4,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $109,768.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,726,230.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ryan P. Finnan sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $35,055.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,891.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,857 shares of company stock worth $160,602. 9.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Investar by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Investar during the 3rd quarter worth about $407,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Investar by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 354,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,456,000 after acquiring an additional 134,548 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Investar by 129,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Investar by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 461,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,019,000 after acquiring an additional 35,539 shares during the last quarter. 53.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

See Also: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Investar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.