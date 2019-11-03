IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Price Target Cut to $168.10

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) had its target price reduced by analysts at Citigroup from $181.10 to $168.10 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.34% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on IPG Photonics to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their target price on IPG Photonics from $204.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $127.00 target price on IPG Photonics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $150.00 target price on IPG Photonics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. IPG Photonics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.31.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

IPGP stock traded up $5.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.69. The stock had a trading volume of 549,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,621. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.25 and a 200 day moving average of $138.76. The company has a current ratio of 9.08, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. IPG Photonics has a 1-year low of $104.64 and a 1-year high of $182.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 2.17.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.12). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $329.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. IPG Photonics’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IPG Photonics will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in IPG Photonics by 342.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,708,000 after buying an additional 182,112 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its position in IPG Photonics by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 9,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in IPG Photonics by 268.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Renaissance Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter worth about $308,000. 64.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.