IQeon Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $27,595.00 (IQN)

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. IQeon has a total market capitalization of $2.50 million and $27,595.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IQeon token can now be purchased for approximately $0.67 or 0.00007371 BTC on exchanges including Exrates, IDEX and YoBit. In the last seven days, IQeon has traded up 18.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get IQeon alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003174 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010943 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00217950 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.42 or 0.01403126 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000750 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00028991 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00119302 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

IQeon Token Profile

IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,698,944 tokens. The official website for IQeon is iqeon.io. The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IQeon is medium.com/@iqeon.

Buying and Selling IQeon

IQeon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IQeon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IQeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IQeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IQeon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.