IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) Short Interest Update

IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,870,000 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the September 15th total of 64,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.8 days. Approximately 19.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillhouse Capital Management LTD. increased its stake in shares of IQIYI by 4.6% during the second quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management LTD. now owns 36,006,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,527,000 after buying an additional 1,571,100 shares during the period. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. increased its stake in shares of IQIYI by 15.5% during the second quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 14,510,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,632,000 after buying an additional 1,952,530 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in IQIYI by 77.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,583,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,508,000 after purchasing an additional 5,934,451 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in IQIYI by 852.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,193,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,191,000 after purchasing an additional 7,333,157 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in IQIYI by 34.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,151,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091,228 shares during the period. 23.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised IQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised IQIYI from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. China Renaissance Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IQIYI in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on IQIYI in a report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered IQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

Shares of IQ opened at $17.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. IQIYI has a 12-month low of $14.35 and a 12-month high of $29.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.72. The company has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 2.92.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.10. IQIYI had a negative return on equity of 60.21% and a negative net margin of 38.28%. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that IQIYI will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About IQIYI

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

