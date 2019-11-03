Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) Short Interest Down 5.2% in October

Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,390,000 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the September 15th total of 4,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Iqvia news, Director Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 2,616,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.85, for a total transaction of $410,323,991.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Iqvia alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Iqvia by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,316,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,947,191,000 after purchasing an additional 352,839 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,436,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,161,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,138 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,630,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $584,166,000 after acquiring an additional 588,179 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,579,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $414,963,000 after acquiring an additional 421,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,124,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $341,788,000 after acquiring an additional 331,390 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IQV. ValuEngine downgraded Iqvia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Iqvia from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Iqvia from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Iqvia from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays set a $180.00 price objective on Iqvia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.46.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $146.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.18 and a 200 day moving average of $148.02. The company has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Iqvia has a 12-month low of $104.90 and a 12-month high of $164.13.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Iqvia had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Iqvia will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iqvia Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Iqvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iqvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.