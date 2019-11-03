Ironwood Financial llc Has $1.86 Million Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Ironwood Financial llc lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,636 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Ironwood Financial llc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3,994.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,313,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,565,000 after purchasing an additional 52,011,258 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 19.9% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 39,762,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,827,000 after purchasing an additional 6,605,378 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 59,204,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759,866 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 801.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,887,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $64,914,000.

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $33.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.07 and its 200 day moving average is $31.62. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $27.33 and a twelve month high of $33.18.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

