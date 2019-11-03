iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s 10th Largest Position

Enterprise Financial Services Corp trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 25,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,501,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 26,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,890,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Texas Money Management Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 9,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter.

IVV opened at $307.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $299.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $294.71. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $235.46 and a 12-month high of $307.95.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

