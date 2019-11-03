iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Arcus Capital Partners LLC

Arcus Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,814 shares during the quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 27,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $80.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.47. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $65.04 and a 1 year high of $81.79.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

