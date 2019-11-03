iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) Hits New 1-Year High at $173.67

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $173.67 and last traded at $173.67, with a volume of 905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $171.66.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period.

About iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD)

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

