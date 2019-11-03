iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG) Holdings Decreased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF were worth $25,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JKG opened at $203.42 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $152.66 and a fifty-two week high of $203.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $198.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.96.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

