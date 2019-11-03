iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stock Position Boosted by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,344 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 86.0% in the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Julex Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000.

NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,375,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,846,900. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.77 and a fifty-two week high of $68.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.02.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

