iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by American Financial Advisors LLC

American Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises about 3.5% of American Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $18,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. Filament LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12.9% during the second quarter. Filament LLC now owns 19,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 17,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 113,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $9,249,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 213,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,825,000 after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares in the last quarter.

IWB opened at $169.69 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $129.68 and a 52-week high of $169.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.72.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

