iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Bought by AdvicePeriod LLC

AdvicePeriod LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,510 shares during the quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 7,027.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,313,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,908,109,000 after acquiring an additional 34,817,690 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,818,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,864,000 after buying an additional 2,519,216 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 323.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,228,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,598,000 after buying an additional 1,701,720 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 30,251.7% in the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,436,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,954,000 after buying an additional 1,431,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 232.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,110,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,932,000 after buying an additional 777,174 shares in the last quarter.

SHV opened at $110.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.58 and its 200-day moving average is $110.55. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $110.03 and a one year high of $110.72.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

