iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $6,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ITA. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 18.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 5,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter worth $812,000.

Shares of BATS ITA opened at $223.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $222.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.71. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $145.00 and a 1-year high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

