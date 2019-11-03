iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Sold by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYH. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 111.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 330.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Shares of IYH traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $198.98. The company had a trading volume of 16,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,420. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.76. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $169.96 and a 1-year high of $203.10.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

