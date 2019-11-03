IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Shares Gap Down to $3.28

Shares of IVERIC bio Inc (NASDAQ:ISEE) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.14, but opened at $3.28. IVERIC bio shares last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 136,209 shares traded.

ISEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Chardan Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.25 price objective on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of IVERIC bio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $136.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.24.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that IVERIC bio Inc will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ISEE. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in IVERIC bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,348,000. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new stake in IVERIC bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,720,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in IVERIC bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,636,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in IVERIC bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,604,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in IVERIC bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,476,000. 39.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA), a late-stage form of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) characterized by retinal cell death and degeneration of tissue in the central portion of the retina known as the macula; and autosomal recessive Stargardt disease (STGD1), which is an orphan inherited retinal disease (IRD).

