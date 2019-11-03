J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. J2 Global had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $344.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. J2 Global updated its FY19 guidance to $6.95-7.15 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ JCOM traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.41. The company had a trading volume of 809,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. J2 Global has a 1-year low of $65.07 and a 1-year high of $98.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.79.

Several research firms have recently commented on JCOM. ValuEngine lowered J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sidoti raised their price target on J2 Global from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. BidaskClub lowered J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. J2 Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.33.

In related news, Director W Brian Kretzmer sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.03, for a total transaction of $156,654.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,489.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $218,519.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,708,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

J2 Global Company Profile

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

