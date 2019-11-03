James E. Flynn Acquires 700,000 Shares of Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Stock

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) insider James E. Flynn purchased 700,000 shares of Cabaletta Bio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.75 per share, with a total value of $7,525,000.00.

Shares of CABA stock opened at $10.75 on Friday. Cabaletta Bio has a 52 week low of $8.58 and a 52 week high of $10.91.

Cabaletta Bio Company Profile

Cabaletta Bio, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells that produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

