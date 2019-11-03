James Investment Research Inc. Cuts Stake in Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR)

James Investment Research Inc. lowered its position in shares of Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,725 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 43,040 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. owned about 0.07% of Blucora worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BBT Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Blucora in the second quarter valued at about $567,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Blucora by 2.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 674,158 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,474,000 after acquiring an additional 16,309 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Blucora by 27.9% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services grew its stake in shares of Blucora by 7.4% during the second quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services now owns 21,676 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Blucora by 184.1% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 24,032 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 15,572 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCOR stock opened at $22.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. Blucora Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $37.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.43.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The information services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Blucora had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $193.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blucora Inc will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John S. Clendening sold 54,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $1,150,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 704,467 shares in the company, valued at $14,934,700.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BCOR. ValuEngine upgraded Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blucora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barrington Research set a $36.00 price target on Blucora and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

