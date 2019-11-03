James Investment Research Inc. Cuts Stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

James Investment Research Inc. decreased its holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 58.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,185 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KSS. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in Kohl’s by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 56,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 7,592 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Kohl’s by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 10,469 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Kohl’s by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in Kohl’s by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 119,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,668,000 after buying an additional 50,676 shares during the period. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC boosted its position in Kohl’s by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 98.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $52.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Kohl’s Co. has a 12 month low of $43.33 and a 12 month high of $83.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.78.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.04. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KSS shares. OTR Global cut shares of Kohl’s to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $56.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Cowen set a $58.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.18.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

