James Investment Research Inc. Lowers Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

James Investment Research Inc. cut its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,057 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 7,435 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,246,568 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $933,911,000 after purchasing an additional 62,875 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,104,013 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $443,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,861 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,984,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $251,212,000 after purchasing an additional 824,302 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,802,099 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $117,632,000 after purchasing an additional 231,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,760,862 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $115,901,000 after purchasing an additional 805,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner stock opened at $43.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.85. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.71 and a fifty-two week high of $44.78.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

BWA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 27th. TheStreet cut shares of BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.69.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

