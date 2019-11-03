James Investment Research Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

James Investment Research Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc. owned 0.05% of Weis Markets worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Weis Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Weis Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Weis Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Weis Markets by 1,114.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Weis Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors own 38.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Weis Markets alerts:

Shares of NYSE WMK opened at $38.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.78. Weis Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.26 and a fifty-two week high of $53.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.16.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $887.97 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th.

Weis Markets Company Profile

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

Read More: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK).

Receive News & Ratings for Weis Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weis Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.