James Investment Research Inc. Sells 756 Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

James Investment Research Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Gray Television worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Gray Television by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,410,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,070,000 after acquiring an additional 502,687 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Gray Television by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,369,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,615,000 after acquiring an additional 144,034 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Gray Television by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,535,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,162,000 after acquiring an additional 211,987 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Gray Television in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,850,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,048,000. 84.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GTN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Gray Television in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gray Television from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Stephens set a $27.00 price target on shares of Gray Television and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

Shares of NYSE:GTN opened at $16.83 on Friday. Gray Television, Inc. has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $25.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.13 and a 200-day moving average of $17.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.05.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $508.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.79 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 19.25%. Gray Television’s revenue was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gray Television, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Harriett J. Robinson acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $111,525.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,008,467 shares in the company, valued at $14,995,904.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Hilton H. Howell, Jr. acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $26,568.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 992,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,645,226.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 10,600 shares of company stock valued at $158,230. Corporate insiders own 10.14% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

