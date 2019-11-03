James Investment Research Inc. Sells 8,903 Shares of Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC)

James Investment Research Inc. lowered its stake in Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,903 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ecopetrol by 6.5% in the second quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 12,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ecopetrol by 56.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 5.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 53.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 25.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ecopetrol stock opened at $18.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $37.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.39 and a 200 day moving average of $17.68. Ecopetrol SA has a 52 week low of $15.21 and a 52 week high of $23.24.

EC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC upgraded Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $20.50 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup downgraded Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.10.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical, and Biofuels. It produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage, commercialization, and pumping.

