Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,630 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.12% of United Bankshares worth $4,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UBSI. Strs Ohio grew its position in United Bankshares by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in United Bankshares by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in United Bankshares by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in United Bankshares by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha grew its position in United Bankshares by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 136,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. 70.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

UBSI has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th.

In other news, Director Mary K. Weddle purchased 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.19 per share, for a total transaction of $80,937.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,397.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Bankshares stock opened at $40.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.47. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.13 and a 1 year high of $40.52.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $185.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.44 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 28.68% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.