Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.22% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $4,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOX. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,959,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,868,000 after buying an additional 440,482 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 113.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 670,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,117,000 after purchasing an additional 356,229 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,147,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 357,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,974,000 after purchasing an additional 112,539 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,240,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,509,000 after purchasing an additional 100,362 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOX opened at $89.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.46. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.48 and a fifty-two week high of $91.72.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

