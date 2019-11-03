Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 281.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,729 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 74,290 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $5,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 8.7% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 178,226 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,688,000 after acquiring an additional 14,294 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 31.2% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 59,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 14,017 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of D. R. Horton during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Hi Line Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 0.7% during the second quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 156,286 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 66.9% during the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 27,130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 10,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DHI shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of D. R. Horton in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of D. R. Horton in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of D. R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of D. R. Horton in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. D. R. Horton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.23.

DHI stock opened at $53.30 on Friday. D. R. Horton Inc has a 1 year low of $32.39 and a 1 year high of $54.42. The company has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.22 and a 200 day moving average of $47.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.91 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

In related news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $360,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $346,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $937,350. 6.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About D. R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

