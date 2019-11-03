Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,916,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,764,503,000 after acquiring an additional 193,682 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,706,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,805,622,000 after acquiring an additional 339,310 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,451,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,469,675,000 after acquiring an additional 20,045 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 43,397.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,953,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $672,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946,687 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,535,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $577,501,000 after acquiring an additional 244,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $258.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91. S&P Global Inc has a 52-week low of $156.68 and a 52-week high of $269.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $249.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.12. The company has a market capitalization of $63.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.07.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.12. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.22% and a return on equity of 448.14%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

SPGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of S&P Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $220.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $257.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of S&P Global to $266.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.42.

In other S&P Global news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 5,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.88, for a total value of $1,374,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,884,095.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Cafferillo sold 9,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.95, for a total value of $2,506,987.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,454 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,489.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,418 shares of company stock valued at $5,666,549 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Read More: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.