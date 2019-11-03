Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 3,086 Shares of Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its position in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,086 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Aqua America were worth $4,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTR. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aqua America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aqua America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aqua America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aqua America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Aqua America by 305.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Aqua America news, Director Daniel J. Hilferty III purchased 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.38 per share, for a total transaction of $49,973.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,247.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Hilferty III purchased 1,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.35 per share, with a total value of $49,982.55. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,012. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WTR opened at $44.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.33. Aqua America Inc has a 12-month low of $32.09 and a 12-month high of $46.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $218.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.07 million. Aqua America had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aqua America Inc will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2343 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Aqua America’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WTR shares. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Aqua America in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. ValuEngine cut Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Argus raised their target price on Aqua America to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America started coverage on Aqua America in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aqua America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.09.

Aqua America Profile

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

