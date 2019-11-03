Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 53,328 Shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,328 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $5,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the second quarter valued at about $81,466,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,743,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,480 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,909,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,839,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 2,391.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,095,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,012,000 after buying an additional 1,051,788 shares in the last quarter. 56.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

In other Kraft Heinz news, Director Damme Alexandre Van bought 250,000 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.45 per share, with a total value of $7,112,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,168 shares in the company, valued at $232,379.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 25,068,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $712,952,605.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $32.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.80. Kraft Heinz Co has a 52-week low of $24.86 and a 52-week high of $54.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.57.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 42.85% and a positive return on equity of 6.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.33%.

KHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.68.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

See Also: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.