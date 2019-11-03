Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($4.40) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($3.28). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Crispr Therapeutics’ FY2021 earnings at ($4.61) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.16) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.22) EPS.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $3.35. The firm had revenue of $211.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 million. Crispr Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 5.30%.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded Crispr Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Crispr Therapeutics from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Crispr Therapeutics from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crispr Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crispr Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

CRSP stock opened at $50.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.68. Crispr Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $53.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a quick ratio of 13.96, a current ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSP. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 915.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 96.4% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 553.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Pablo J. Cagnoni sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $390,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

