John B. Green Sells 12,500 Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) Stock

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) CFO John B. Green sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.24 on Friday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $9.31 and a 52-week high of $18.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.11 and a 200-day moving average of $14.13.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.03). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 737.93% and a negative return on equity of 50.30%. The company had revenue of $5.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.95 million. On average, research analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on DRNA. BidaskClub raised shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Leerink Swann upped their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $22.00 price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRNA. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $724,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 479,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,860,000 after acquiring an additional 32,300 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

