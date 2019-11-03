Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.1% of OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 42,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 19,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 152,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $131.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $121.00 and a 1-year high of $148.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.26.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.81% and a net margin of 21.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.45%.

JNJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.64.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.