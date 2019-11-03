Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $347,000 Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp reduced its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 27.8% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 19.5% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.8% in the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 163,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,765,000 after purchasing an additional 17,335 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 93.9% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 186,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,114,000 after purchasing an additional 90,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Shares of PSX opened at $118.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $78.44 and a 1-year high of $119.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.51. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $27.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.74%.

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,433 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total transaction of $4,893,662.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.30.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.