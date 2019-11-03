Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $927,000 Stock Position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp trimmed its position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DG. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in Dollar General by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Dollar General by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its stake in Dollar General by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

DG opened at $159.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.14. Dollar General Corp. has a twelve month low of $98.08 and a twelve month high of $166.98. The firm has a market cap of $41.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.54.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 7th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.44%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $152.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $141.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.82.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

