Jones Financial Companies Lllp Reduces Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,233 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 14,644 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 346.0% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. C J Advisory Inc bought a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 53.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ORCL. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $62.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $56.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.80.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $55.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.45 and a 200-day moving average of $54.78. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $42.40 and a 52 week high of $60.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 48.85% and a net margin of 27.71%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

Oracle announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 11th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 8.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Mark V. Hurd sold 787,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total transaction of $40,792,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,038,755 shares in the company, valued at $53,807,509. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 849,786 shares of company stock valued at $44,213,156. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

