Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 1,849 Shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lowered its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,465 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,849 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ENB. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp increased its stake in Enbridge by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 30,021 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Enbridge by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. increased its stake in Enbridge by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 2,102 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its stake in Enbridge by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 53.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank raised Enbridge from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Enbridge from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.79.

Shares of ENB opened at $36.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.58. Enbridge Inc has a twelve month low of $28.82 and a twelve month high of $38.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.64 and a 200-day moving average of $35.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.92 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 8.16%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

