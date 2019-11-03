Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 960 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp decreased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 105.3% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth $31,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $154.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.57.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $172.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $157.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.50. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.75 and a 1 year high of $173.75.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.38% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.32%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP John R. Hartnett sold 24,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.40, for a total value of $4,051,414.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,926,007.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 152,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total value of $25,796,015.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,513,364.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 283,907 shares of company stock valued at $47,086,434 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

